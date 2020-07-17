1692 Ithaca St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Great College Estates Home! - GREAT CHULA VISTA HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND BONITA VISTA!. This great 3 bedroom home features newer carpet and paint. Light and bright throughout with newer windows and plantation shutters. Perched on a mesa with a southerly view, perfect for summer evenings. Enjoy a backyard BBQ with friends or entertain in your enclosed patio. Other features include an attached 2 car garage, forced air heat and AC, and mature fruit trees. Small pets considered. Come take a look! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4126630)