All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1692 Ithaca St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1692 Ithaca St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1692 Ithaca St

1692 Ithaca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1692 Ithaca Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great College Estates Home! - GREAT CHULA VISTA HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND BONITA VISTA!. This great 3 bedroom home features newer carpet and paint. Light and bright throughout with newer windows and plantation shutters. Perched on a mesa with a southerly view, perfect for summer evenings. Enjoy a backyard BBQ with friends or entertain in your enclosed patio. Other features include an attached 2 car garage, forced air heat and AC, and mature fruit trees. Small pets considered. Come take a look! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4126630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 Ithaca St have any available units?
1692 Ithaca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 Ithaca St have?
Some of 1692 Ithaca St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 Ithaca St currently offering any rent specials?
1692 Ithaca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 Ithaca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1692 Ithaca St is pet friendly.
Does 1692 Ithaca St offer parking?
Yes, 1692 Ithaca St offers parking.
Does 1692 Ithaca St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1692 Ithaca St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 Ithaca St have a pool?
No, 1692 Ithaca St does not have a pool.
Does 1692 Ithaca St have accessible units?
No, 1692 Ithaca St does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 Ithaca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1692 Ithaca St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College