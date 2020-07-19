All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1628 Quailsprings Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1628 Quailsprings Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1628 Quailsprings Ct.

1628 Quailsprings Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1628 Quailsprings Court, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. have any available units?
1628 Quailsprings Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. have?
Some of 1628 Quailsprings Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Quailsprings Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Quailsprings Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Quailsprings Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Quailsprings Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Quailsprings Ct. offers parking.
Does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 Quailsprings Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. have a pool?
No, 1628 Quailsprings Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1628 Quailsprings Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Quailsprings Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Quailsprings Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College