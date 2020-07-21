161 Twin Oaks Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Located on a cul de sac this home has 4 bedrooms (3 are downstairs), 3 baths, beautiful original wood flooring in the living & dining rooms, the kitchen has new counters, cabinets, & flooring & includes a stove & dishwasher. The spacious family room has wood beam ceilings & overlooks the backyard. The second level of the house is the huge, private master suite with new laminate flooring, 2 closets & an attached bathroom, the laundry room is downstairs & has washer/ dryer hook-ups, air conditioning, dual paned windows throughout, the pool is fully gated and there is also a spacious lawn area with a lovely garden, detached 2 car garage, large shed in the backyard, gardener included.



