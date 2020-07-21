All apartments in Chula Vista
161 Twin Oaks Cir

161 Twin Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

161 Twin Oaks Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Located on a cul de sac this home has 4 bedrooms (3 are downstairs), 3 baths, beautiful original wood flooring in the living & dining rooms, the kitchen has new counters, cabinets, & flooring & includes a stove & dishwasher. The spacious family room has wood beam ceilings & overlooks the backyard. The second level of the house is the huge, private master suite with new laminate flooring, 2 closets & an attached bathroom, the laundry room is downstairs & has washer/ dryer hook-ups, air conditioning, dual paned windows throughout, the pool is fully gated and there is also a spacious lawn area with a lovely garden, detached 2 car garage, large shed in the backyard, gardener included.

(RLNE4976408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Twin Oaks Cir have any available units?
161 Twin Oaks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Twin Oaks Cir have?
Some of 161 Twin Oaks Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Twin Oaks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
161 Twin Oaks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Twin Oaks Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Twin Oaks Cir is pet friendly.
Does 161 Twin Oaks Cir offer parking?
Yes, 161 Twin Oaks Cir offers parking.
Does 161 Twin Oaks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Twin Oaks Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Twin Oaks Cir have a pool?
Yes, 161 Twin Oaks Cir has a pool.
Does 161 Twin Oaks Cir have accessible units?
No, 161 Twin Oaks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Twin Oaks Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Twin Oaks Cir has units with dishwashers.
