1604 Yellow Pine Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

*** MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF ($1297.50) ONE MONTHS RENT!!!*** Tri-level townhome features three master bedrooms with full baths two are located on the third level and one is on the first level. The fourth bedroom and full bathroom is located on second level. The second level has a spacious kitchen featuring cherry wood cabinets, white tile counters. All appliances including fridge, stove/oven, built -in microwave and dishwasher are new and stainless steel. Tiled fireplace in bright and open living area with access to the balcony with canyon views. The largest master dual sink vanity and separated tub and shower in largest master bath, with full tub combos in all other baths. Complex offers community pool, spa, BBQ area and children's play equipment throughout. Close to bike path, shopping, restaurants and baseball field. Easy access to 125. Small pets are allowed and Trash is included!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.