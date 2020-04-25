All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated October 29 2019 at 10:42 PM

1604 Yellow Pine Place

1604 Yellow Pine Place · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Yellow Pine Place, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
*** MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF ($1297.50) ONE MONTHS RENT!!!*** Tri-level townhome features three master bedrooms with full baths two are located on the third level and one is on the first level. The fourth bedroom and full bathroom is located on second level. The second level has a spacious kitchen featuring cherry wood cabinets, white tile counters. All appliances including fridge, stove/oven, built -in microwave and dishwasher are new and stainless steel. Tiled fireplace in bright and open living area with access to the balcony with canyon views. The largest master dual sink vanity and separated tub and shower in largest master bath, with full tub combos in all other baths. Complex offers community pool, spa, BBQ area and children's play equipment throughout. Close to bike path, shopping, restaurants and baseball field. Easy access to 125. Small pets are allowed and Trash is included!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Yellow Pine Place have any available units?
1604 Yellow Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Yellow Pine Place have?
Some of 1604 Yellow Pine Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Yellow Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Yellow Pine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Yellow Pine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Yellow Pine Place is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Yellow Pine Place offer parking?
No, 1604 Yellow Pine Place does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Yellow Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Yellow Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Yellow Pine Place have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Yellow Pine Place has a pool.
Does 1604 Yellow Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 1604 Yellow Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Yellow Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Yellow Pine Place has units with dishwashers.
