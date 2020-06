Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedrooms home in Bonita. - Gorgeous and spacious 5 bedrooms 3 full baths home.

1 bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs.

Huge backyard.

3 car garage.

2 story house.

Central A/C & Heating



Less than 5 minutes away from Bonita High and Middle Schools.

Southwestern College and shopping centers all within a few minutes.



Rent: $3450.00

Deposit: $3750.00



Available February 10th 2020 PLEASE CALL OR TEXT (619) 240-4282 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5501214)