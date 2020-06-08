All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1586 Sumac Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1586 Sumac Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1586 Sumac Place

1586 Sumac Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1586 Sumac Place, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Great Eastlake Townhome! - COMING SOON! Gorgeous town home in a great Eastlake location! Enjoy all of the Eastlake amenities and some of the best schools in San Diego County. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the new Millenia complex. This townhome features an optional bonus room that can be used as a guest bedroom or office and a private patio balcony. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Central A/C. 2 car attached garage for easy parking and storage. small pets ok (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). 2 car attached garage for easy parking and storage. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5317596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Sumac Place have any available units?
1586 Sumac Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1586 Sumac Place have?
Some of 1586 Sumac Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Sumac Place currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Sumac Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Sumac Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 Sumac Place is pet friendly.
Does 1586 Sumac Place offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Sumac Place offers parking.
Does 1586 Sumac Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1586 Sumac Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Sumac Place have a pool?
No, 1586 Sumac Place does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Sumac Place have accessible units?
No, 1586 Sumac Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Sumac Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Sumac Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College