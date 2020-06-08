1586 Sumac Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON! Great Eastlake Townhome! - COMING SOON! Gorgeous town home in a great Eastlake location! Enjoy all of the Eastlake amenities and some of the best schools in San Diego County. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the new Millenia complex. This townhome features an optional bonus room that can be used as a guest bedroom or office and a private patio balcony. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Central A/C. 2 car attached garage for easy parking and storage. small pets ok (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). 2 car attached garage for easy parking and storage. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5317596)