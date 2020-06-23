All apartments in Chula Vista
1572 Westmorland Street

Location

1572 Westmorland Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home In Heritage Estates - This gorgeous home is located in the beautiful Heritage Estates of South Bay. 3BR and 2.5 BA, with 1468 SQFT. of warm sunshine! Two car attached garage, private yard, lush and neatly landscaped. The flooring downstairs is ceramic tile, while the entire upstairs is wood. Kitchen has an amazing layout with upgraded stainless steel appliances, under mount stainless steel sink with gorgeous granite countertops. Property comes with a full sized newer washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher oven. The Master bedroom has large mirrored closet doors, double sinks in the master bath with an abundance of living space. The lighting inside the house is incredible, with extra lights for cozy living. Property is close to shopping and easy freeway access.

Has A/C

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Has A/C

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE3958808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Westmorland Street have any available units?
1572 Westmorland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1572 Westmorland Street have?
Some of 1572 Westmorland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1572 Westmorland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Westmorland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Westmorland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1572 Westmorland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1572 Westmorland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1572 Westmorland Street does offer parking.
Does 1572 Westmorland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1572 Westmorland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Westmorland Street have a pool?
No, 1572 Westmorland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Westmorland Street have accessible units?
No, 1572 Westmorland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Westmorland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1572 Westmorland Street has units with dishwashers.
