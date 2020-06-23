1572 Westmorland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home In Heritage Estates - This gorgeous home is located in the beautiful Heritage Estates of South Bay. 3BR and 2.5 BA, with 1468 SQFT. of warm sunshine! Two car attached garage, private yard, lush and neatly landscaped. The flooring downstairs is ceramic tile, while the entire upstairs is wood. Kitchen has an amazing layout with upgraded stainless steel appliances, under mount stainless steel sink with gorgeous granite countertops. Property comes with a full sized newer washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher oven. The Master bedroom has large mirrored closet doors, double sinks in the master bath with an abundance of living space. The lighting inside the house is incredible, with extra lights for cozy living. Property is close to shopping and easy freeway access.



Has A/C



For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



