Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave

Move-in ready, just finishing painting, with large park-like backyard, landscaping is paid by the owner, 3 bedrooms are all upstairs, master bedroom with it's own bath, hallway bath upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Nice kitchen, open space living room and dining room. Located across Rohr Elementary School and very accessible to freeways, stores, and restaurants.