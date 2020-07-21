All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5

1520 Santa Carolina Road · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Santa Carolina Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Modern 5 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Otay Ranch!! - Now on the market a 5-bedroom home is built to impress!! This property will go fast. Please get a jumpstart and apply online at www.duranterichsd.com. Not section 8 approved. Only small dogs under 15lbs accepted.

The whole first floor is all tile and showcases the extraordinary kitchen from the instant you walk through the front door. The kitchen has been designed with a gorgeous granite countertop, tall cabinets to allow for additional storage, and entirely equipped with stainless steel appliances. The second-floor features hardwood flooring throughout, a large laundry room with supplemental storage, and three of the five bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The master bedroom delivers unblocked views into the neighborhood, as well as a on-suite including a separate shower and soaking tub, as well as a big walk-in closet. The third-floor has two enormous bedrooms as well as another bathroom. Two car attached garage with added over-head storage included. Montecito residents enjoy access to amenities reserved to the community exclusively, such as the pool and magnificent clubhouse, complete with a BBQ space and fitness room. Living here, you will also be near great schools, parks, trails, and more that the Otay Ranch community has to offer.

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4207220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 have any available units?
1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 have?
Some of 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
