1520 Santa Carolina Road Unit 5

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Immaculate Modern 5 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Otay Ranch!! - Now on the market a 5-bedroom home is built to impress!! This property will go fast. Please get a jumpstart and apply online at www.duranterichsd.com. Not section 8 approved. Only small dogs under 15lbs accepted.



The whole first floor is all tile and showcases the extraordinary kitchen from the instant you walk through the front door. The kitchen has been designed with a gorgeous granite countertop, tall cabinets to allow for additional storage, and entirely equipped with stainless steel appliances. The second-floor features hardwood flooring throughout, a large laundry room with supplemental storage, and three of the five bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The master bedroom delivers unblocked views into the neighborhood, as well as a on-suite including a separate shower and soaking tub, as well as a big walk-in closet. The third-floor has two enormous bedrooms as well as another bathroom. Two car attached garage with added over-head storage included. Montecito residents enjoy access to amenities reserved to the community exclusively, such as the pool and magnificent clubhouse, complete with a BBQ space and fitness room. Living here, you will also be near great schools, parks, trails, and more that the Otay Ranch community has to offer.



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4207220)