All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1515 Shoreacres Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1515 Shoreacres Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1515 Shoreacres Dr

1515 Shoreacres Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake Greens
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1515 Shoreacres Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE NOW: 3bd + loft Spacious Eastlake Green Home!*** - This is a great 3 bedroom + loft in popular Eastlake, just steps to Dolphin Beach! Cathedral ceiling with large windows in the open family and dining rooms. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of room for a table as well! Loft upstairs is perfect for a game room or office! Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, spacious enough for large furniture, dual vanity in master bath with organizers in the walk-in closet! Upstairs hall bath has been upgraded with custom features. Backyard is fenced with gorgeous views of the morning sunrise! Central air conditioning. Small pet okay with additional deposit. Schools: Olympic or Arroyo Vista Elementary, Eastlake Middle and Eastlake High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4078624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Shoreacres Dr have any available units?
1515 Shoreacres Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Shoreacres Dr have?
Some of 1515 Shoreacres Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Shoreacres Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Shoreacres Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Shoreacres Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Shoreacres Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Shoreacres Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Shoreacres Dr offers parking.
Does 1515 Shoreacres Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Shoreacres Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Shoreacres Dr have a pool?
No, 1515 Shoreacres Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Shoreacres Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 Shoreacres Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Shoreacres Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Shoreacres Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College