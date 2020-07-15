All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1485 Hilltop Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1485 Hilltop Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 AM

1485 Hilltop Dr

1485 Hilltop Drive · (619) 948-4818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Castle Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1485 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Single Story home for rent. Close to 805 and 5 freeway, walking distance to schools, shops and stores. Public transportation is available near the home.

home comes with washer/dryer hook ups (appliances not included, but Refrigerator will stay if needed). NO garage, NO AC, can fit 4 cars in driveway

Partial area of the home is used as storage for owner. NO PETS..

Tenant pays ALL utilities and must obtain tenant insurance, minimum credit score requirement, along with full employment and rental history will be needed for review

APPLY HERE before viewing or setting up a tour: https://5rgrealty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/49358

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Hilltop Dr have any available units?
1485 Hilltop Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Hilltop Dr have?
Some of 1485 Hilltop Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Hilltop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Hilltop Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Hilltop Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Hilltop Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1485 Hilltop Dr offer parking?
No, 1485 Hilltop Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1485 Hilltop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Hilltop Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Hilltop Dr have a pool?
No, 1485 Hilltop Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Hilltop Dr have accessible units?
No, 1485 Hilltop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Hilltop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1485 Hilltop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1485 Hilltop Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity