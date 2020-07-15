1485 Hilltop Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range oven

Single Story home for rent. Close to 805 and 5 freeway, walking distance to schools, shops and stores. Public transportation is available near the home.



home comes with washer/dryer hook ups (appliances not included, but Refrigerator will stay if needed). NO garage, NO AC, can fit 4 cars in driveway



Partial area of the home is used as storage for owner. NO PETS..



Tenant pays ALL utilities and must obtain tenant insurance, minimum credit score requirement, along with full employment and rental history will be needed for review



APPLY HERE before viewing or setting up a tour: https://5rgrealty.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/49358