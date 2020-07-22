All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 28 2020 at 1:40 AM

1476 Caminito Sicilia

1476 Caminito Sicilia · No Longer Available
Location

1476 Caminito Sicilia, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Summit at Eastlake, a coveted gated community with wonderful amenities. Built in 2010, this 2-story home, complete with Solar Panels, has been freshly painted throughout and boasts approx. 1,445 sq.ft., with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and tile floors with wood grain look are on the first level. The spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet and separate tub/shower enclosure, secondary bedrooms and laundry room (with full size washer/dryer) are on the second floor. The front courtyard has stamped concrete for easy maintenance and is fully fenced. The home comes with an attached 2-car garage and shared driveway. Close to schools, shopping center, restaurants, movie theater and freeway. Gated Community with a wonderful pool, available year-round.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495.00, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900.00 | Small animal under 20 pounds may be considered.

* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property, we never advertise on Craigslist and do not accept wire transfers. * Are you a property owner? We would love to give you a free rental analysis. We are here to help! We look forward to working with you (RLN: 02081719).

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

