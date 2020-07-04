All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1

1468 Levant Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1468 Levant Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 Available 02/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT & GARAGE IS ATTACHED! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome has tile floors with an open floor plan, carpet in bedrooms, central heat & air, all appliances, single car garage with an additional parking space, washer & dryer in unit, private balcony, corner unit. Community offers pool, spa and playground. Close to freeways, shopping & restaurants!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Central A/C
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath
- New Stainless-Steel Appliances
- Attached Garage
- Recessed Lighting, Dining Room
- Tile Floors
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Balcony
- Upgraded Counter Tops Bathrooms
- Corner Unit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is First Residential Management
- Club House
- Walk to Restaurants
- Community Swimming Pool
- Walk to Mass Transit

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING:Assigned Garage
HOA NAME:First Residential Management
YEAR BUILT: 2007
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #11
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, gas, electric, Cable, Internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4492890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 have any available units?
1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 have?
Some of 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College