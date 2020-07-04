Amenities

1468 Levant Ln. Unit 1 Available 02/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT & GARAGE IS ATTACHED! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome has tile floors with an open floor plan, carpet in bedrooms, central heat & air, all appliances, single car garage with an additional parking space, washer & dryer in unit, private balcony, corner unit. Community offers pool, spa and playground. Close to freeways, shopping & restaurants!!!



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Central A/C

- Dual Sinks in Master Bath

- New Stainless-Steel Appliances

- Attached Garage

- Recessed Lighting, Dining Room

- Tile Floors

- Energy Efficient Windows

- Balcony

- Upgraded Counter Tops Bathrooms

- Corner Unit



- HOA Name is First Residential Management

- Club House

- Walk to Restaurants

- Community Swimming Pool

- Walk to Mass Transit



PARKING:Assigned Garage

HOA NAME:First Residential Management

YEAR BUILT: 2007

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #11

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay water, gas, electric, Cable, Internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



