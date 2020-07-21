1441 Santa Lucia Rd

Amenities

Single story unit in luxurious Terra Vista. Sitting on beautiful palm tree lined East Palomar St it is withing walking distance to Heritage Park, Heritage Elementary school and Sharp Medical Center. Unit has fresh paint, granite counters in kitchen and elegant plantation shutters. Balcony is accessible from both living room and master bedroom. Convenient full size washer and dryer inside the unit. 1 car assigned garage. Complex features large pool and BBQ area. Vacant and ready for immediate move in.