Last updated October 19 2019 at 2:57 PM

1441 Santa Lucia Rd

1441 Santa Lucia Road · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Santa Lucia Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Single story unit in luxurious Terra Vista. Sitting on beautiful palm tree lined East Palomar St it is withing walking distance to Heritage Park, Heritage Elementary school and Sharp Medical Center. Unit has fresh paint, granite counters in kitchen and elegant plantation shutters. Balcony is accessible from both living room and master bedroom. Convenient full size washer and dryer inside the unit. 1 car assigned garage. Complex features large pool and BBQ area. Vacant and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd have any available units?
1441 Santa Lucia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd have?
Some of 1441 Santa Lucia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Santa Lucia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Santa Lucia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Santa Lucia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Santa Lucia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Santa Lucia Rd offers parking.
Does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 Santa Lucia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Santa Lucia Rd has a pool.
Does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd have accessible units?
No, 1441 Santa Lucia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Santa Lucia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Santa Lucia Rd has units with dishwashers.
