All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1438 Carneros Valley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1438 Carneros Valley Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

1438 Carneros Valley Street

1438 Carneros Valley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1438 Carneros Valley Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
This stately 2,407 square foot house sits on a 4,780 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Outstanding nearby schools include Otay Ranch Senior High School, Otay Ranch High School(Cafeteria) and Muraoka (saburo) Elementary.

The closest coffee shop is Tradewinds Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Tastea Grill, Bamboo Garden Thai Cuisine and Tortifruit. 1438 Carneros Valley St is near Independence Park, el Rancho del Rey Park and Sunridge Park.

A video tour will soon be available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street have any available units?
1438 Carneros Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1438 Carneros Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Carneros Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Carneros Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street offer parking?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street have a pool?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Carneros Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Carneros Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College