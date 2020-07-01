Amenities

1436 Ashford Castle Drive Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Two Story, 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath home in Eastlake Greens, Chula Vista. - This beautiful home is nestled within the Eastlake Greens II Home Owner's Association. Enjoy the benefits of exclusive living which include Parks, Clubhouses, Pools, Jacuzzi, Basketball Courts, Sand Volleyball Courts, and association sponsored events! The neighborhood schools are the highly desired Olympic View Elementary, Eastlake Middle School, and Eastlake High School and its minutes away from shopping, entertainment and, the Southbay Expressway. Everything you need to live the lifestyle you deserve!



The living room, dining room, and kitchen are located on the 1st floor. The living room is beautifully accented with a decorative fireplace, chandelier, and recessed lighting in the tall ceilings, giving it a spacious feel! There is wood flooring throughout and window coverings included. The formal dining area is conveniently located across from the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances which include a gas oven/stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a patio door from the dining room that leads into a well-manicured backyard. Everything you need to host a wonderful meal with family and friends! From the living room area, there are stairs with a landing that hosts a 1/2 bath for guests to use. The second floor hosts a master bedroom with a full bathroom, a hall bathroom, and two other bedrooms. Each room boasts plush carpeting, ceiling fans, and window coverings. There is also a laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer and a garage with an automatic door opener. If you are looking for a wonderful neighborhood with plenty of amenities, award-winning schools, and the convenience of shopping and entertainment near your doorstep, look no further! WELCOME HOME!



*Central AC and heating *Utilities are not included *Renter's insurance required *No pets allowed *HOA rules apply *Landscaping included *This is an unfurnished home



