1414 Kim Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3B/2BA Twinhome w/ Garage & Backyard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautifully renovated 3B/2BA twinhome available for lease in Chula Vista featuring 1051 SF of living space over one level. This well upgraded property boasts:

-Solar system to minimize SDGE bills!

-2 car attached garage plus driveway

-Washer/dryer provided!

-Fantastic backyard w/ artificial turf & shaded patio w/ bar--great for entertaining!

-Attractive laminate vinyl plank throughout main living area

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances!

-Spacious living room w/ remote controlled ceiling fan

-Bright bedrooms w/ nice carpeting

-Full guest bathroom in hallway

-Master bedroom features backyard access & attached full bathroom!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2275

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iDhirvJYz4

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please visit website to schedule a showing or call (619) 431-4827 https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Chula Vista

- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank & carpet

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar installed to minimize SDGE bills!

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1970



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: security system, BBQ, string lights, garage freezer, backyard bar. Tenant may not access locked sloped backyard area.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4867349)