All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1414 Kim Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1414 Kim Place
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

1414 Kim Place

1414 Kim Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1414 Kim Place, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Otay Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3B/2BA Twinhome w/ Garage & Backyard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautifully renovated 3B/2BA twinhome available for lease in Chula Vista featuring 1051 SF of living space over one level. This well upgraded property boasts:
-Solar system to minimize SDGE bills!
-2 car attached garage plus driveway
-Washer/dryer provided!
-Fantastic backyard w/ artificial turf & shaded patio w/ bar--great for entertaining!
-Attractive laminate vinyl plank throughout main living area
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances!
-Spacious living room w/ remote controlled ceiling fan
-Bright bedrooms w/ nice carpeting
-Full guest bathroom in hallway
-Master bedroom features backyard access & attached full bathroom!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iDhirvJYz4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please visit website to schedule a showing or call (619) 431-4827 https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Chula Vista
- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank & carpet
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: Twinhome
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar installed to minimize SDGE bills!
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1970

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: security system, BBQ, string lights, garage freezer, backyard bar. Tenant may not access locked sloped backyard area.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4867349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Kim Place have any available units?
1414 Kim Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Kim Place have?
Some of 1414 Kim Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Kim Place currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Kim Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Kim Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Kim Place is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Kim Place offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Kim Place offers parking.
Does 1414 Kim Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Kim Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Kim Place have a pool?
No, 1414 Kim Place does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Kim Place have accessible units?
No, 1414 Kim Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Kim Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Kim Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College