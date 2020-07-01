Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 Available 03/06/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Vista Sonrisa. Available March 6th! - Elegant two-story townhouse in desirable Vista Sonrisa with community pool, spa, clubhouse kitchen, grill area.



Second floor interior features:

*Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms with tub/shower combo

*Granite counters and travertine flooring throughout

*Gas log fireplace

*Built-in entertainment center

*Fully equipped kitchen including built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator and breakfast bar.

*Open living area with ceiling fan plus balcony off dining area

*Air-conditioning and heating

*Built-in desk with cabinet storage above, walk-in closet in master bedroom with built-in drawers.



First floor features:

*Foyer

*Storage closet

*One car garage

*Full size washer and dryer



Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. Standard Renter's Insurance required. No pets, please.



Call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!



Visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net for all our available properties.



CalBRE #01835476



(RLNE3806373)