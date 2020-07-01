Amenities
1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 Available 03/06/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Vista Sonrisa. Available March 6th! - Elegant two-story townhouse in desirable Vista Sonrisa with community pool, spa, clubhouse kitchen, grill area.
Second floor interior features:
*Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms with tub/shower combo
*Granite counters and travertine flooring throughout
*Gas log fireplace
*Built-in entertainment center
*Fully equipped kitchen including built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator and breakfast bar.
*Open living area with ceiling fan plus balcony off dining area
*Air-conditioning and heating
*Built-in desk with cabinet storage above, walk-in closet in master bedroom with built-in drawers.
First floor features:
*Foyer
*Storage closet
*One car garage
*Full size washer and dryer
Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. Standard Renter's Insurance required. No pets, please.
