Last updated February 2 2020

1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1

1378 Caminito Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

1378 Caminito Capistrano, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 Available 03/06/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Vista Sonrisa. Available March 6th! - Elegant two-story townhouse in desirable Vista Sonrisa with community pool, spa, clubhouse kitchen, grill area.

Second floor interior features:
*Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms with tub/shower combo
*Granite counters and travertine flooring throughout
*Gas log fireplace
*Built-in entertainment center
*Fully equipped kitchen including built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator and breakfast bar.
*Open living area with ceiling fan plus balcony off dining area
*Air-conditioning and heating
*Built-in desk with cabinet storage above, walk-in closet in master bedroom with built-in drawers.

First floor features:
*Foyer
*Storage closet
*One car garage
*Full size washer and dryer

Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. Standard Renter's Insurance required. No pets, please.

Call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net for all our available properties.

CalBRE #01835476

(RLNE3806373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 have any available units?
1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 have?
Some of 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 Caminito Capistrano Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

