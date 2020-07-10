Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 Available 03/01/20 3 Story Townhome at Village of Montecito a Resort Like Community - 3 story townhome with 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2400 square feet, with 2 car garage parking! This home features designer touches with dark wood laminate flooring throughout the home, modern stainless-steel appliances and beautiful white crisp granite kitchen counter tops and designer back-splash. Both baths feature double vanity sinks and spacious closets. On the third floor you have a projector for fun movie nights and a great space for entertainment. Balcony is perfectly situated to enjoy a delicious drink outdoors while enjoying the communitys lush landscape.



The community offers clubhouse with resort like swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, and kids play area. Step outside your door and you are surrounded by amazing parks for family time, long walks, or taking your pups out to play!



This home is professionally managed by WeLease, schedule your showing at www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3404!



