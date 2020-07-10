All apartments in Chula Vista
1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3

1360 Santa Victoria Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91902
Bonita Long Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 Available 03/01/20 3 Story Townhome at Village of Montecito a Resort Like Community - 3 story townhome with 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2400 square feet, with 2 car garage parking! This home features designer touches with dark wood laminate flooring throughout the home, modern stainless-steel appliances and beautiful white crisp granite kitchen counter tops and designer back-splash. Both baths feature double vanity sinks and spacious closets. On the third floor you have a projector for fun movie nights and a great space for entertainment. Balcony is perfectly situated to enjoy a delicious drink outdoors while enjoying the communitys lush landscape.

The community offers clubhouse with resort like swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, and kids play area. Step outside your door and you are surrounded by amazing parks for family time, long walks, or taking your pups out to play!

This home is professionally managed by WeLease, schedule your showing at www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3404!

(RLNE5340317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 have any available units?
1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 have?
Some of 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Santa Victoria Road Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
