Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1336 Pershing Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1336 Pershing Rd

1336 Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Pershing Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1336 Pershing Rd Available 06/01/20 3 BR / 2.5 BA 1917 SQFT Montecito/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful Home in the community of Montecito in Chula Vista. The property features an upgraded kitchen with corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. The property also features a laundry room as well as its own private patio and two car garage. The property comes equipped with Air Conditioning and Central Heating. The neighborhood features parks, open recreation areas, and a community pool. The property is conveniently close to local stores and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.

Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Owner Pays: None
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4217544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Pershing Rd have any available units?
1336 Pershing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Pershing Rd have?
Some of 1336 Pershing Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Pershing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Pershing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Pershing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Pershing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Pershing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Pershing Rd offers parking.
Does 1336 Pershing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Pershing Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Pershing Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Pershing Rd has a pool.
Does 1336 Pershing Rd have accessible units?
No, 1336 Pershing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Pershing Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Pershing Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

