1336 Pershing Rd Available 06/01/20 3 BR / 2.5 BA 1917 SQFT Montecito/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful Home in the community of Montecito in Chula Vista. The property features an upgraded kitchen with corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. The property also features a laundry room as well as its own private patio and two car garage. The property comes equipped with Air Conditioning and Central Heating. The neighborhood features parks, open recreation areas, and a community pool. The property is conveniently close to local stores and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.



Terms:

1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash

Owner Pays: None

No Pets



