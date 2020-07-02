Amenities
1336 Pershing Rd Available 06/01/20 3 BR / 2.5 BA 1917 SQFT Montecito/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful Home in the community of Montecito in Chula Vista. The property features an upgraded kitchen with corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. The property also features a laundry room as well as its own private patio and two car garage. The property comes equipped with Air Conditioning and Central Heating. The neighborhood features parks, open recreation areas, and a community pool. The property is conveniently close to local stores and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Owner Pays: None
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:
http://hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE4217544)