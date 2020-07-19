All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1287 Gorge Run Way #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1287 Gorge Run Way #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1287 Gorge Run Way #2

1287 Gorge Run Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1287 Gorge Run Way, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate and ready for move in now! - Immaculate and ready for move in now! This end unit has 2 bedroom + office, 2.5 bathrooms, single attached 1 car garage + 1 parking space. (Builders option for this model was either a 3 rd bedroom or office) This Beautiful townhome living has central AC, polished porcelain tile downstairs, granite counter tops, refrigerator included! Stove w/ microwave included! Indoor laundry room w/ washer and dryer included! Master bath has beautiful travertine tile. Enjoy summer fun at the community pool.

(RLNE3778929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 have any available units?
1287 Gorge Run Way #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 have?
Some of 1287 Gorge Run Way #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Gorge Run Way #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 offers parking.
Does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 has a pool.
Does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 have accessible units?
No, 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 Gorge Run Way #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College