1287 Gorge Run Way #2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate and ready for move in now! - Immaculate and ready for move in now! This end unit has 2 bedroom + office, 2.5 bathrooms, single attached 1 car garage + 1 parking space. (Builders option for this model was either a 3 rd bedroom or office) This Beautiful townhome living has central AC, polished porcelain tile downstairs, granite counter tops, refrigerator included! Stove w/ microwave included! Indoor laundry room w/ washer and dryer included! Master bath has beautiful travertine tile. Enjoy summer fun at the community pool.



(RLNE3778929)