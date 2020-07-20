1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop

Amenities

Nice Townhouse in Gated Community - Eastlake Trails - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Sycamore Ridge gated community in the heart of Eastlake Trails. This home features a large yard, attached 1 car garage, hardwood floors, carpet & fresh paint, a larger kitchen with huge pantry and storage, plus a small community park and green area across the street. Residents also have access to all Eastlake amenities, and award winning schools including Arroyo Vista Elementary, Eastlake Middle and Eastlake High School.



Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered. No exceptions.



1 year lease is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

$35/person application fee.



No pets allowed.

Refrigerator and washer/dryer not provided.

Hook ups available in garage.



