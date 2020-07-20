All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop

1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Nice Townhouse in Gated Community - Eastlake Trails - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Sycamore Ridge gated community in the heart of Eastlake Trails. This home features a large yard, attached 1 car garage, hardwood floors, carpet & fresh paint, a larger kitchen with huge pantry and storage, plus a small community park and green area across the street. Residents also have access to all Eastlake amenities, and award winning schools including Arroyo Vista Elementary, Eastlake Middle and Eastlake High School.

Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent in order to be considered. No exceptions.

1 year lease is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
$35/person application fee.

No pets allowed.
Refrigerator and washer/dryer not provided.
Hook ups available in garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3713419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop have any available units?
1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop have?
Some of 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop offers parking.
Does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop have a pool?
No, 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop have accessible units?
No, 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 Stagecoach Trail Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
