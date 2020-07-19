All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 Mill Valley Rd

1231 Mill Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Mill Valley Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3B/2.5BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, Yard & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Otay Ranch featuring approximately 1500 SF of living space. This nicely appointed two story property boasts:
-Ideal location next to schools and only a quick drive to large shopping centers & restaurants!
-Community w/ swimming pool and on-site security
-Beautifully landscaped front & backyard!
-2 car attached garage w/ washer/dryer hookups
-Central heat
-Vaulted ceilings on first floor plus hardwood flooring!
-Kitchen features all provided appliances & ample cabinet space
-Large master suite w/ walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ dual vanity
-Bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom in hallway
-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2375
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups in garage (gas for dryer)
- A/C: No, central heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One (1) pet allowed for $25 pet rent

- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, also submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

Note: This screening process has a non refundable fee of $20. This process determines the pet rent rate.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIMbBnQ3QcM
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Otay Ranch / Chula Vista
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2003

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4636037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

