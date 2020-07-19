1231 Mill Valley Rd

Amenities
Spacious 3B/2.5BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, Yard & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Spacious 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Otay Ranch featuring approximately 1500 SF of living space. This nicely appointed two story property boasts:
-Ideal location next to schools and only a quick drive to large shopping centers & restaurants!
-Community w/ swimming pool and on-site security
-Beautifully landscaped front & backyard!
-2 car attached garage w/ washer/dryer hookups
-Central heat
-Vaulted ceilings on first floor plus hardwood flooring!
-Kitchen features all provided appliances & ample cabinet space
-Large master suite w/ walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ dual vanity
-Bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom in hallway
-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2375
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups in garage (gas for dryer)
- A/C: No, central heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One (1) pet allowed for $25 pet rent
- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, also submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF
Note: This screening process has a non refundable fee of $20. This process determines the pet rent rate.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIMbBnQ3QcM
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Otay Ranch / Chula Vista
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2003
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
