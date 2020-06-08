1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Two story townhome in Eastlake Trails - Two story air-conditioned townhome in Eastlake Trails with two bedroom, two baths and one car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Living areas, bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor, laminate wood floors and neutral carpet, kitchen has laminate wood floors and white appliances including gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and open floor plan overlooking the living and dining areas. Dining room has laminate wood floors and access to large balcony with additional storage; living room has neutral carpet, gas fireplace and built-in niche for your entertainment system. Master bedroom is large with a ceiling fan and attached bath with a white dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo, second bedroom is located on the other side of the living room and is also good sized with second bath located across the hallway with white single sink vanity and tub/shower combo. This property is located in Eastlake Trails community and is in a gated complex close to schools, shopping and entertainment.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE3020618)