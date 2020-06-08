All apartments in Chula Vista
1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop

1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story townhome in Eastlake Trails - Two story air-conditioned townhome in Eastlake Trails with two bedroom, two baths and one car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Living areas, bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor, laminate wood floors and neutral carpet, kitchen has laminate wood floors and white appliances including gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and open floor plan overlooking the living and dining areas. Dining room has laminate wood floors and access to large balcony with additional storage; living room has neutral carpet, gas fireplace and built-in niche for your entertainment system. Master bedroom is large with a ceiling fan and attached bath with a white dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo, second bedroom is located on the other side of the living room and is also good sized with second bath located across the hallway with white single sink vanity and tub/shower combo. This property is located in Eastlake Trails community and is in a gated complex close to schools, shopping and entertainment.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE3020618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop have any available units?
1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop have?
Some of 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop offers parking.
Does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop have a pool?
No, 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop have accessible units?
No, 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Stagecoach Trail Loop has units with dishwashers.
