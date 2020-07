Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lowest Rental in Chula Vista - Property Id: 183666



Large apt with lots windows, tile floors through out. Close to shops, schools and bus system.new counter tops and cabinets in kitchen. Has off street parking as well. Also has a large front patio. Unit is located upstairs.

No Pets Allowed



