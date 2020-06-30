All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1135 Camino Levante
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1135 Camino Levante

1135 Camino Levante · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1135 Camino Levante, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed+ Office/ 2.5 Bath Beautiful Otay Ranch Home*** - Located in the new community of Escaya. The home is in pristine condition and a rare rental. Enjoy an open floor plan that allows you to entertain from any point in the living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. This home has a three-car garage and has great outdoor space with pavers and plenty of space for a bbq and outdoor furniture, while the front has a beautiful drought-tolerant landscape. Enjoy resort-style living as Escaya offers a clubhouse, pool, gym, park, village center, and trails. Schools: Wolf Canyon Elementary, Rancho Del Rey Middle, and Otay Ranch High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Camino Levante have any available units?
1135 Camino Levante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Camino Levante have?
Some of 1135 Camino Levante's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Camino Levante currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Camino Levante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Camino Levante pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Camino Levante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1135 Camino Levante offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Camino Levante offers parking.
Does 1135 Camino Levante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Camino Levante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Camino Levante have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Camino Levante has a pool.
Does 1135 Camino Levante have accessible units?
No, 1135 Camino Levante does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Camino Levante have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Camino Levante does not have units with dishwashers.

