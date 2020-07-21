Rent Calculator
110 Madison Ave.
110 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
110 Madison Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This property is centrally located within walking distance of everything Chula Vista has to offer. Minutes away from freeways, schools, military bases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Madison Ave. have any available units?
110 Madison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 110 Madison Ave. have?
Some of 110 Madison Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 110 Madison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Madison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Madison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 110 Madison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 110 Madison Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 110 Madison Ave. offers parking.
Does 110 Madison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Madison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Madison Ave. have a pool?
No, 110 Madison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Madison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 110 Madison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Madison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Madison Ave. has units with dishwashers.
