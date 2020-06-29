109 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Nice house, close to freeways, navy base, and charter school.

Granite countertops, pantry, nice size bedrooms and wood floors throughout, inside laundry room. 1 off-street parking space.



2 bedrooms

1 bath

Hardwood floors

Granite countertop kitchen

Laundry room

1 off-street parking

1 Year lease



Rent $1695/Month



No pets unless covered by law which will require a verifiable prescription.



Must supply renters insurance



Financial requirement: credit score of 650+ (no exceptions) with no collections other than medical and school bills.

No evictions

Income 2.5 x rent to income



For faster service CALL (no text) 619-630-5134



Miris Properties

Bre Lic# 01482922

www.mirisproperties.com

dino@mirisproperties.com