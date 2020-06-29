109 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities
Nice house, close to freeways, navy base, and charter school.
Granite countertops, pantry, nice size bedrooms and wood floors throughout, inside laundry room. 1 off-street parking space.
2 bedrooms
1 bath
Hardwood floors
Granite countertop kitchen
Laundry room
1 off-street parking
1 Year lease
Rent $1695/Month
No pets unless covered by law which will require a verifiable prescription.
Must supply renters insurance
Financial requirement: credit score of 650+ (no exceptions) with no collections other than medical and school bills.
No evictions
Income 2.5 x rent to income
