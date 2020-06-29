All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
109 Jefferson Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM

109 Jefferson Avenue

109 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Jefferson Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice house, close to freeways, navy base, and charter school.
Granite countertops, pantry, nice size bedrooms and wood floors throughout, inside laundry room. 1 off-street parking space.

2 bedrooms
1 bath
Hardwood floors
Granite countertop kitchen
Laundry room
1 off-street parking
1 Year lease

Rent $1695/Month

No pets unless covered by law which will require a verifiable prescription.

Must supply renters insurance

Financial requirement: credit score of 650+ (no exceptions) with no collections other than medical and school bills.
No evictions
Income 2.5 x rent to income

For faster service CALL (no text) 619-630-5134

Miris Properties
Bre Lic# 01482922
www.mirisproperties.com
dino@mirisproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
109 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 109 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 109 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 109 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
