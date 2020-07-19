1058 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Chula Vista with large 2 car garage. The home is bright and open with a large kitchen with peninsula complete with Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets with soft close drawers. The new windows throughout let a tremendous amount of light in while keeping your home temperate. There is a big backyard with large concrete pad covered by a trellis. The master has a good amount of closet space and a beautifully renovated bathroom with a stand in shower and tiled surround. You will be there first ones to live in the home since the renovations were completed. Hurry this won't last!



New stainless steel refrigerator will be provided if you do not have one. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.



