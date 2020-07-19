All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1058 2nd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1058 2nd Avenue

1058 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1058 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Chula Vista with large 2 car garage. The home is bright and open with a large kitchen with peninsula complete with Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets with soft close drawers. The new windows throughout let a tremendous amount of light in while keeping your home temperate. There is a big backyard with large concrete pad covered by a trellis. The master has a good amount of closet space and a beautifully renovated bathroom with a stand in shower and tiled surround. You will be there first ones to live in the home since the renovations were completed. Hurry this won't last!

New stainless steel refrigerator will be provided if you do not have one. Washer and dryer hook-ups in the garage. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1058 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 1058 2nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1058 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1058 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1058 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1058 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1058 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1058 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1058 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
