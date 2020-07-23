1052 Del Mar Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/23/20 Huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 322532
Huge 2 bedroom plus 2 bath apartment on quiet cul-de-sac street in small complex. All tile flooring. Kitchen has built-in dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and its' own bathroom. Second bedroom is good sized and full bathroom in hallway. Kitchen also has breakfast bar that opens to formal dining room. Large living room. Laundry room in building. Two side-by-side parking spaces. Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Email for appointment to see this lovely and large 2 bedroom apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1052-del-mar-ave-chula-vista-ca-unit-2/322532
No Pets Allowed
