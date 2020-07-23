All apartments in Chula Vista
1052 Del Mar Ave 2

1052 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Del Mar Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 2 Available 07/23/20 Huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 322532

Huge 2 bedroom plus 2 bath apartment on quiet cul-de-sac street in small complex. All tile flooring. Kitchen has built-in dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and its' own bathroom. Second bedroom is good sized and full bathroom in hallway. Kitchen also has breakfast bar that opens to formal dining room. Large living room. Laundry room in building. Two side-by-side parking spaces. Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Email for appointment to see this lovely and large 2 bedroom apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1052-del-mar-ave-chula-vista-ca-unit-2/322532
Property Id 322532

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 have any available units?
1052 Del Mar Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 have?
Some of 1052 Del Mar Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Del Mar Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Del Mar Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
