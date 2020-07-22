1020 Dorado Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 5 Bedroom Home In Desirable Rancho del Rey! - Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a wide-open floor plan and sweeping staircase in the popular Rancho Del Rey neighborhood of Chula Vista. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home features upgraded tile and hardwood floors downstairs, hardwood upstairs, bar area with sink, three car garage, separate laundry room and walk in pantry. Great master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. High end appliances throughout (washer & dryer included). Backyard features built in BBQ with side burner and working sink. Fully fenced yard with a garden featuring more than 8 types of fruit trees and many succulent plants.*Gardening service included. Easy commuting to anywhere in the county on the 805 or 125 freeways. Just a short commute to either 32nd Street or Coronado Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



