Chula Vista, CA
1020 Dorado Ct
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

1020 Dorado Ct

1020 Dorado Court · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Location

1020 Dorado Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 5 Bedroom Home In Desirable Rancho del Rey! - Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a wide-open floor plan and sweeping staircase in the popular Rancho Del Rey neighborhood of Chula Vista. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home features upgraded tile and hardwood floors downstairs, hardwood upstairs, bar area with sink, three car garage, separate laundry room and walk in pantry. Great master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. High end appliances throughout (washer & dryer included). Backyard features built in BBQ with side burner and working sink. Fully fenced yard with a garden featuring more than 8 types of fruit trees and many succulent plants.*Gardening service included. Easy commuting to anywhere in the county on the 805 or 125 freeways. Just a short commute to either 32nd Street or Coronado Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5341604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Dorado Ct have any available units?
1020 Dorado Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Dorado Ct have?
Some of 1020 Dorado Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Dorado Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Dorado Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Dorado Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Dorado Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Dorado Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Dorado Ct offers parking.
Does 1020 Dorado Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Dorado Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Dorado Ct have a pool?
No, 1020 Dorado Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Dorado Ct have accessible units?
No, 1020 Dorado Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Dorado Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Dorado Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
