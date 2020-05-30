All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:11 PM

990 Mariner Street

990 Mariner St · No Longer Available
Location

990 Mariner St, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do Not Wait! SELF SHOW this home anytime 6am-10pm.

This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condominium is located on Mariner Street West facing with a Panoramic Ocean View!

You will get a full-sized, stackable washer/dryer in your new home, stainless steel appliances (with the exception of the microwave), quartz granite counter tops, wood style flooring throughout the Condo with carpet in the bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, central heat/ NO central A/C, an assigned parking space and a one car detached garage. We are a pet-friendly community with a off-leash dog park with agility stations. Don't Wait, View Us Today!

**Call or Email for more information about our rentals

-Security Deposit - $500 *on Approved Credit ONLY
-Pet Deposit- $400 each pet (NO weight restriction).
-Pet Monthly Fee- $50 Per Furry Friend!
-Utilities are Paid SEPARATELY by renter (San Diego Gas & Electric / Water, Sewer, Trash (collective fee for all 3 items)

**Income Qualifications: 2.5X the monthly rent in Gross Income Total for the Household**

TOUR TODAY!! RENT TODAY!! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR!

APPLICATION PROCESS IS SIMPLE AND QUICK! SAME DAY RESULTS!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Mariner Street have any available units?
990 Mariner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Mariner Street have?
Some of 990 Mariner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Mariner Street currently offering any rent specials?
990 Mariner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Mariner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Mariner Street is pet friendly.
Does 990 Mariner Street offer parking?
Yes, 990 Mariner Street offers parking.
Does 990 Mariner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Mariner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Mariner Street have a pool?
No, 990 Mariner Street does not have a pool.
Does 990 Mariner Street have accessible units?
No, 990 Mariner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Mariner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Mariner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
