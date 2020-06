Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Enjoy Panoramic ocean views and killer sunsets from this beautifully remodeled beach town home in Alta Mira II. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath has been remodeled from head to toe with high end finishes and brand new appliances including w/d. Shaker cabinets, quarts counters, mosaic Tortuga back-splash, LED lighting in kit., ceiling fans, new paint, laminate wood flooring, All new light fixtures, bathroom sinks the list goes on and on. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and large closets.