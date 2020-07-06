All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
881 Ginger Avenue - 1
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

881 Ginger Avenue - 1

881 Ginger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

881 Ginger Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Nice, quiet, spot with lots of windows that is ready to move in! After living in this great spot for 13 years, AirBnbing it for a year, I am now ready for a long-term renter. Is that you? It's a great location... less than a mile from the beach, Ralphs, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware, and lots of restaurants. There are beautiful trees outside, with lawns and a private porch. It has nice size bedrooms and lays out nicely for entertaining. Also includes a storage unit in the carport area which is great to store bikes, skis, surfboards etc. Our community, Carlsbad Crest, is full of friendly people, offers two pools & Jacuzzis that are heated all year long! I love how it's set back and quiet but only blocks away from quick access to the coastal highway 101 or 5. Options abound from this location. The unit is vacant and ready to be viewed and rented. Let me know if you have any questions or want to schedule a time to check it out. Thank you Owner pays HOA, trash, sewer. Renter pays SDG&E, cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 have any available units?
881 Ginger Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 881 Ginger Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
881 Ginger Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 Ginger Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

