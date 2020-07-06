881 Ginger Avenue - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access

Nice, quiet, spot with lots of windows that is ready to move in! After living in this great spot for 13 years, AirBnbing it for a year, I am now ready for a long-term renter. Is that you? It's a great location... less than a mile from the beach, Ralphs, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware, and lots of restaurants. There are beautiful trees outside, with lawns and a private porch. It has nice size bedrooms and lays out nicely for entertaining. Also includes a storage unit in the carport area which is great to store bikes, skis, surfboards etc. Our community, Carlsbad Crest, is full of friendly people, offers two pools & Jacuzzis that are heated all year long! I love how it's set back and quiet but only blocks away from quick access to the coastal highway 101 or 5. Options abound from this location. The unit is vacant and ready to be viewed and rented. Let me know if you have any questions or want to schedule a time to check it out. Thank you Owner pays HOA, trash, sewer. Renter pays SDG&E, cable, internet.