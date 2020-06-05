862 Hollyhock Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

SHORT TERM LEASE: 3/1/20 - 8/31/20!! Perfect 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home for someone in-between homes, travelling for business or extended vacation get-away! This 2 story town home sports alternative wood-like flooring upstairs and down, 2 fireplaces and a large kitchen with an island breakfast bar. Both bathrooms newly upgraded. New paint and new windows.

Vaulted ceilings add to the openness, and the ocean view patio never lets you forget how close you are to "Toes in the sand"! Access to 2 community pools. Sorry, no pets in this quiet end-unit. Located on a cul de sac in the Carlsbad Crest neighborhood. Homeowner-managed.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help! Give us a call; 760-755-1700, Ext. 1



Amenities: Alternative Wood Flooring, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Spa, 2 Fireplaces, Laundry Room, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Included