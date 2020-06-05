All apartments in Carlsbad
862 Hollyhock Ct
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:37 PM

862 Hollyhock Ct

862 Hollyhock Court · No Longer Available
Location

862 Hollyhock Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM LEASE: 3/1/20 - 8/31/20!! Perfect 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home for someone in-between homes, travelling for business or extended vacation get-away! This 2 story town home sports alternative wood-like flooring upstairs and down, 2 fireplaces and a large kitchen with an island breakfast bar. Both bathrooms newly upgraded. New paint and new windows.
Vaulted ceilings add to the openness, and the ocean view patio never lets you forget how close you are to "Toes in the sand"! Access to 2 community pools. Sorry, no pets in this quiet end-unit. Located on a cul de sac in the Carlsbad Crest neighborhood. Homeowner-managed.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help! Give us a call; 760-755-1700, Ext. 1

Amenities: Alternative Wood Flooring, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Spa, 2 Fireplaces, Laundry Room, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Hollyhock Ct have any available units?
862 Hollyhock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Hollyhock Ct have?
Some of 862 Hollyhock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Hollyhock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
862 Hollyhock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Hollyhock Ct pet-friendly?
No, 862 Hollyhock Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 862 Hollyhock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 862 Hollyhock Ct offers parking.
Does 862 Hollyhock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Hollyhock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Hollyhock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 862 Hollyhock Ct has a pool.
Does 862 Hollyhock Ct have accessible units?
No, 862 Hollyhock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Hollyhock Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 Hollyhock Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
