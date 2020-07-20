821 Kalpati, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious Two bedroom Two bathroom unfurnished condo rental just 3 blocks to Tamarack beach in Carlsbad! Private balconies; peak views of ocean and lagoon; full-sized washer and dryer in condo. There is a large master suite with ample closet space, cathedral ceilings upstairs. Wood flooring throughout. All appliances included, including a fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Ceiling fans. Lots of light & character. Second bedroom has a lot of closet space, too! Included is a 1-car garage and 1 parking space. (Additional garages avail to rent from HOA). Extra storage unit. Upstairs unit. The community offers gated entry, pool and jacuzzi. Cats and dogs are always welcome. The security deposit is dependent upon credit / references. Includes: water, trash, recycling and gardener.



Easy access to I-5, the beach, shopping and restaurants. Live the beach lifestyle!

