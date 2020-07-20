All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 821 Kalpati, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
821 Kalpati, Unit B
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:16 AM

821 Kalpati, Unit B

821 Kalpati Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
North Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

821 Kalpati Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Two bedroom Two bathroom unfurnished condo rental just 3 blocks to Tamarack beach in Carlsbad! Private balconies; peak views of ocean and lagoon; full-sized washer and dryer in condo. There is a large master suite with ample closet space, cathedral ceilings upstairs. Wood flooring throughout. All appliances included, including a fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Ceiling fans. Lots of light & character. Second bedroom has a lot of closet space, too! Included is a 1-car garage and 1 parking space. (Additional garages avail to rent from HOA). Extra storage unit. Upstairs unit. The community offers gated entry, pool and jacuzzi. Cats and dogs are always welcome. The security deposit is dependent upon credit / references. Includes: water, trash, recycling and gardener.

Easy access to I-5, the beach, shopping and restaurants. Live the beach lifestyle!
Spacious Two bedroom Two bathroom unfurnished condo rental just 3 blocks to Tamarack beach in Carlsbad! Private balconies; peak views of ocean and lagoon; full-sized washer and dryer in condo. There is a large master suite with ample closet space, cathedral ceilings upstairs. Wood flooring throughout. All appliances included, including a fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Ceiling fans. Lots of light & character. Second bedroom has a lot of closet space, too! Included is a 1-car garage and 1 parking space. (Additional garages avail to rent from HOA). Extra storage unit. Upstairs unit. The community offers gated entry, pool and jacuzzi. Cats and dogs are always welcome. The security deposit is dependent upon credit / references. Includes: water, trash, recycling and gardener.

Easy access to I-5, the beach, shopping and restaurants. Live the beach lifestyle!
Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Kalpati, Unit B have any available units?
821 Kalpati, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Kalpati, Unit B have?
Some of 821 Kalpati, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Kalpati, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
821 Kalpati, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Kalpati, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Kalpati, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 821 Kalpati, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 821 Kalpati, Unit B offers parking.
Does 821 Kalpati, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Kalpati, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Kalpati, Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 821 Kalpati, Unit B has a pool.
Does 821 Kalpati, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 821 Kalpati, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Kalpati, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Kalpati, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College