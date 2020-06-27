All apartments in Carlsbad
807 Windcrest Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

807 Windcrest Drive

807 Windcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

807 Windcrest Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful South Carlsbad Harbor Point Home For Lease - Beautiful South Carlsbad Harbor Point Home For Lease, Less than a mile from beach, walk or ride your bike. This house is in the coastal gated community of Harbor Pointe. Two story, two bedrooms and loft can be used as third bedroom or office. Recently remodeled, new paint and engineered white oak flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, tankless water heater. washer and dryer hook-ups, two car garage. Ideal location, 5 mins from I-5, award winning schools, shopping close by, Costco and Carlsbad Outlet Stores. This is a gated community with a beautiful community pool and spa. Contact agent Patrick 760-295-2900.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

