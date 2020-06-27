807 Windcrest Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful South Carlsbad Harbor Point Home For Lease - Beautiful South Carlsbad Harbor Point Home For Lease, Less than a mile from beach, walk or ride your bike. This house is in the coastal gated community of Harbor Pointe. Two story, two bedrooms and loft can be used as third bedroom or office. Recently remodeled, new paint and engineered white oak flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, tankless water heater. washer and dryer hook-ups, two car garage. Ideal location, 5 mins from I-5, award winning schools, shopping close by, Costco and Carlsbad Outlet Stores. This is a gated community with a beautiful community pool and spa. Contact agent Patrick 760-295-2900.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5472052)