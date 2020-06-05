803 Spindrift Lane

Amenities

Beach Cottage Near Best Beach in Carlsbad - Beach Cottage approximately 1.2 miles from the best beach in Carlsbad. Single family home with ski lodge resort feel. Well located a few feet away from the community pool and spa. Walk to Carlsbad village, lagoon, shops and beach. Highly upgraded with Caribbean walnut floors, flagstone fireplace with black granite hearth and mantle. lots of built in cabinets, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths plus Loft area. Loft may be used as a 3rd bedroom of home office. Excellent schools: Pacific Rim Elementary, Aviara Oaks middle school, Carlsbad High school. Close to HWY 5. Easy freeway access. This home is being rental unfurnished except that Patio set, BBQ and portable A/C unit stays to tenant use. Shown by appointment only. Can be shown now but move in date is May 1,2019. Call Mindy Burnett, Leasing Agent, Cal DRE# 01141904, 805-607-6126. No Pets.



