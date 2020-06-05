All apartments in Carlsbad
803 Spindrift Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

803 Spindrift Lane

803 Spindrift Lane · No Longer Available
Location

803 Spindrift Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beach Cottage Near Best Beach in Carlsbad - Beach Cottage approximately 1.2 miles from the best beach in Carlsbad. Single family home with ski lodge resort feel. Well located a few feet away from the community pool and spa. Walk to Carlsbad village, lagoon, shops and beach. Highly upgraded with Caribbean walnut floors, flagstone fireplace with black granite hearth and mantle. lots of built in cabinets, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths plus Loft area. Loft may be used as a 3rd bedroom of home office. Excellent schools: Pacific Rim Elementary, Aviara Oaks middle school, Carlsbad High school. Close to HWY 5. Easy freeway access. This home is being rental unfurnished except that Patio set, BBQ and portable A/C unit stays to tenant use. Shown by appointment only. Can be shown now but move in date is May 1,2019. Call Mindy Burnett, Leasing Agent, Cal DRE# 01141904, 805-607-6126. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Spindrift Lane have any available units?
803 Spindrift Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Spindrift Lane have?
Some of 803 Spindrift Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Spindrift Lane currently offering any rent specials?
803 Spindrift Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Spindrift Lane pet-friendly?
No, 803 Spindrift Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 803 Spindrift Lane offer parking?
No, 803 Spindrift Lane does not offer parking.
Does 803 Spindrift Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Spindrift Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Spindrift Lane have a pool?
Yes, 803 Spindrift Lane has a pool.
Does 803 Spindrift Lane have accessible units?
No, 803 Spindrift Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Spindrift Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Spindrift Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
