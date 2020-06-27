Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking garage

7328 El Fuerte Street ~ Executive Home in Carlsbad! Ocean Views! - This is a 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom, 5450 square foot home, in beautiful Carlsbad. Included in this 6 bed/5.5 bath home is an attached granny flat/apartment with a separate entrance and kitchen (appliances include microwave, mini fridge, and gas range). The home features high ceilings + vaulted ceilings throughout, 3 fireplaces, one breakfast room + one formal dining room, a family room + a living room, an office, and a "gym" room/second office. There is an attached 3 car garage.



This home is a MUST SEE, beautiful views face the Ocean and a great breeze comes right through the home!



There is an option to rent furnished, the rent will be $8,499, deposit will be the same $10,000.



Appliances include a wine cooler, fridge, microwave, dishwasher a gas range and dishwasher. The home features a laundry room with washer and dryer. No pets allowed at this home please. There are 3 AC units that control the home and an alarm system available to the Tenant that will need to be paid by Tenant $160 quarterly.



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for additional details.



No Pets Allowed



