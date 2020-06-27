All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 3 2020

7328 El Fuerte Street

7328 El Fuerte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7328 El Fuerte Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7328 El Fuerte Street ~ Executive Home in Carlsbad! Ocean Views! - This is a 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom, 5450 square foot home, in beautiful Carlsbad. Included in this 6 bed/5.5 bath home is an attached granny flat/apartment with a separate entrance and kitchen (appliances include microwave, mini fridge, and gas range). The home features high ceilings + vaulted ceilings throughout, 3 fireplaces, one breakfast room + one formal dining room, a family room + a living room, an office, and a "gym" room/second office. There is an attached 3 car garage.

This home is a MUST SEE, beautiful views face the Ocean and a great breeze comes right through the home!

There is an option to rent furnished, the rent will be $8,499, deposit will be the same $10,000.

Appliances include a wine cooler, fridge, microwave, dishwasher a gas range and dishwasher. The home features a laundry room with washer and dryer. No pets allowed at this home please. There are 3 AC units that control the home and an alarm system available to the Tenant that will need to be paid by Tenant $160 quarterly.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

