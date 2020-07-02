Amenities

Spacious Dual-Master Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful ground level unit with dual master suites in La Costa! New carpet and tile flooring. Located in "Seapoint" tennis villas; seconds from shopping! New fridge and comes with washer/dryer. Upgraded bathrooms. Offers 2 community pools and spas and several tennis courts. Lots of storage space. Small pets on approval!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,000.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Tennis Courts

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Living Room

Storage space

Eat in kitchen

1 Story

Patio

Downstairs Unit

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

Reserved Parking

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7314-Paseo-Verde-Carlsbad-CA-92009-12/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5687315)