Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

7314 Paseo Verde

7314 Paseo Verde · No Longer Available
Location

7314 Paseo Verde, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious Dual-Master Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful ground level unit with dual master suites in La Costa! New carpet and tile flooring. Located in "Seapoint" tennis villas; seconds from shopping! New fridge and comes with washer/dryer. Upgraded bathrooms. Offers 2 community pools and spas and several tennis courts. Lots of storage space. Small pets on approval!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,000.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Tennis Courts
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
Storage space
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Patio
Downstairs Unit
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7314-Paseo-Verde-Carlsbad-CA-92009-12/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5687315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

