All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7290 Sitio Lima.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7290 Sitio Lima
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

7290 Sitio Lima

7290 Sitio Lima · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7290 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous La Costa 5 Bed 5.5 Bath - This highly upgraded 2 year old Arterro home in La Costa features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4045 sf, bonus living room off 1st floor bedroom, bonus loft on 2nd floor, each bedroom has its own bathroom. List of upgrades include; crown molding, exquisite wall paper, quartz counter tops, hardwood flooring, like new energy saving appliances, bi-folding patio access door to the backyard, surround sound throughout the home and backyard, SST security system, video/voice answering machine, 2 quick warm-water release buttons in kitchen and master, built in BBQ with island, above ground Jacuzzi.

Close proximity to great schools: Mission Estancia Elementary, Diegueno Middle, La Costa Canyon High.
Close to La Costa Town Square Center and Stagecoach Community Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7290 Sitio Lima have any available units?
7290 Sitio Lima doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7290 Sitio Lima have?
Some of 7290 Sitio Lima's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7290 Sitio Lima currently offering any rent specials?
7290 Sitio Lima is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7290 Sitio Lima pet-friendly?
No, 7290 Sitio Lima is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7290 Sitio Lima offer parking?
No, 7290 Sitio Lima does not offer parking.
Does 7290 Sitio Lima have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7290 Sitio Lima does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7290 Sitio Lima have a pool?
No, 7290 Sitio Lima does not have a pool.
Does 7290 Sitio Lima have accessible units?
No, 7290 Sitio Lima does not have accessible units.
Does 7290 Sitio Lima have units with dishwashers?
No, 7290 Sitio Lima does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College