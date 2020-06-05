7290 Sitio Lima

Amenities

Gorgeous La Costa 5 Bed 5.5 Bath - This highly upgraded 2 year old Arterro home in La Costa features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4045 sf, bonus living room off 1st floor bedroom, bonus loft on 2nd floor, each bedroom has its own bathroom. List of upgrades include; crown molding, exquisite wall paper, quartz counter tops, hardwood flooring, like new energy saving appliances, bi-folding patio access door to the backyard, surround sound throughout the home and backyard, SST security system, video/voice answering machine, 2 quick warm-water release buttons in kitchen and master, built in BBQ with island, above ground Jacuzzi.



Close proximity to great schools: Mission Estancia Elementary, Diegueno Middle, La Costa Canyon High.

Close to La Costa Town Square Center and Stagecoach Community Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4918952)