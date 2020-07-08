All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

7204 Linden Terrace

7204 Linden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious single-story end unit twinhome in gated Sea Cliff community has cathedral and vaulted ceilings, extra-large fenced wrap-around patio and gazebo overlooking lush community grounds and lake. Patio has access from one bedroom suite and from kitchen. Front entrance to home and patio is fenced and gated. Interior features include 2 extra-large master suites plus a spacious office with double-door entry from living room, a built-in desk, big kitchen with granite countertops, oak cabinetry and white appliances, including gas range and oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a brand new refrigerator. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer is adjacent to two-car attached garage with lots of built-in cabinetry for extra storage. Master Suites are separated. The master suite with access to back patio area has large walk-in closet and attached bath has dual sink tile vanity and tile shower enclosure. The master suite at front of home has dual door entry to suite, and then entries to bedroom and bathroom are separate. This bedroom also has a small private patio, a large mirrored closet and a small cedar closet. The bathroom in this suite has a single tile vanity and a jetted step-in, sit-in tub with hand-held shower nozzle. Sea Cliff community offers two pools, spa, tennis and recreation area. Community is just East of I-5, close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. One small pet up to 30lbs (no puppies).

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 6/12/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Linden Terrace have any available units?
7204 Linden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7204 Linden Terrace have?
Some of 7204 Linden Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Linden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Linden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Linden Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 Linden Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7204 Linden Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Linden Terrace offers parking.
Does 7204 Linden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 Linden Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Linden Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7204 Linden Terrace has a pool.
Does 7204 Linden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7204 Linden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Linden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Linden Terrace has units with dishwashers.

