7204 Linden Terrace

Spacious single-story end unit twinhome in gated Sea Cliff community has cathedral and vaulted ceilings, extra-large fenced wrap-around patio and gazebo overlooking lush community grounds and lake. Patio has access from one bedroom suite and from kitchen. Front entrance to home and patio is fenced and gated. Interior features include 2 extra-large master suites plus a spacious office with double-door entry from living room, a built-in desk, big kitchen with granite countertops, oak cabinetry and white appliances, including gas range and oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a brand new refrigerator. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer is adjacent to two-car attached garage with lots of built-in cabinetry for extra storage. Master Suites are separated. The master suite with access to back patio area has large walk-in closet and attached bath has dual sink tile vanity and tile shower enclosure. The master suite at front of home has dual door entry to suite, and then entries to bedroom and bathroom are separate. This bedroom also has a small private patio, a large mirrored closet and a small cedar closet. The bathroom in this suite has a single tile vanity and a jetted step-in, sit-in tub with hand-held shower nozzle. Sea Cliff community offers two pools, spa, tennis and recreation area. Community is just East of I-5, close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. One small pet up to 30lbs (no puppies).



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 6/12/20

