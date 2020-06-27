Amenities

7148 Tanager Drive Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 2BD Condo with a Bonus Room located in Aviara-Tromonto Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This is a lovely home located in the Aviara-Tromonto Community. Very spacious layout with nice size patio. Appliances included are refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cook top, oven, laundry hook ups, laundry upstairs. Comes with a large two car garage. Tile flooring and laminated wood floor on the bottom floor with beautiful upgraded carpet upstairs. Laundry room is upstairs. Beautiful community pool and spa on site. Aviara Oaks Middle School, Aviara Oaks Elementary School and Redeemer By the Sea Lutheran Kindergarten And Preschool are nearby.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.



PETS:

Flexible, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Cooktop

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

2 Story

Living Room

Laminate Flooring

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

