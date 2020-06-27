Amenities
7148 Tanager Drive Available 08/15/19 Beautiful 2BD Condo with a Bonus Room located in Aviara-Tromonto Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a lovely home located in the Aviara-Tromonto Community. Very spacious layout with nice size patio. Appliances included are refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cook top, oven, laundry hook ups, laundry upstairs. Comes with a large two car garage. Tile flooring and laminated wood floor on the bottom floor with beautiful upgraded carpet upstairs. Laundry room is upstairs. Beautiful community pool and spa on site. Aviara Oaks Middle School, Aviara Oaks Elementary School and Redeemer By the Sea Lutheran Kindergarten And Preschool are nearby.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.
PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Cooktop
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
2 Story
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7148-Tanager-Drive--Carlsbad-CA-92011-1883/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5077189)