Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Alga Hills 4BD 3BA Home on Quiet cul-de-sac - Lovely 4 bed 3 bath two-story home on corner lot in Alga Hills. Hardwood flooring throughout, master retreat/gym, lush and private yard with landscaping included. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New AC/Heating system Community pool and tot lot playground. Close to shopping, Aviara and La Costa golf courses. Available Now. One year lease. Some dogs ok with additional deposit. No smoking.



(RLNE4539466)