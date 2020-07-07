6978 Batiquitos Dr

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in great location - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a detached 2 car garage. Approx. 1000 sq. ft. Condo features living room fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, private back yard and lots of natural light. Refrigerator included with washer and dryer in unit. In a great location with easy access to freeway, dining, shopping and beaches. Pets will be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. Available now.



