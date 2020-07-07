All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

6978 Batiquitos Dr

6978 Batiquitos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6978 Batiquitos Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in great location - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a detached 2 car garage. Approx. 1000 sq. ft. Condo features living room fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, private back yard and lots of natural light. Refrigerator included with washer and dryer in unit. In a great location with easy access to freeway, dining, shopping and beaches. Pets will be considered with additional pet rent and deposit. Available now.

Contact us today to schedule a viewing of this property.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE2571089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6978 Batiquitos Dr have any available units?
6978 Batiquitos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6978 Batiquitos Dr have?
Some of 6978 Batiquitos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6978 Batiquitos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6978 Batiquitos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6978 Batiquitos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6978 Batiquitos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6978 Batiquitos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6978 Batiquitos Dr offers parking.
Does 6978 Batiquitos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6978 Batiquitos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6978 Batiquitos Dr have a pool?
No, 6978 Batiquitos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6978 Batiquitos Dr have accessible units?
No, 6978 Batiquitos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6978 Batiquitos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6978 Batiquitos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

