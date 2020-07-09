6968 Quiet Cove Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Modern and Remodelled 3 Bed 3 Bath in Carlsbad close to Beach This recently renovated Single family home is conveniently located in the sought after gated community of Harbor Pointe. Less than a mile from the beach and only minutes from shopping, the lagoon, parks and the award winning Pacific Rim Elementary this home has it all. Spacious floor plan includes two master bedrooms upstairs with a Full bedroom on the entry level with large spacious walk in closet. This home also has 3 Full bathrooms. It also features a two car garage and lush back yard, vaulted ceilings, wood/tile floors throughout and an open concept living area which is great space for entertaining.



(RLNE5404405)