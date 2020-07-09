All apartments in Carlsbad
6968 Quiet Cove Dr

6968 Quiet Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6968 Quiet Cove Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern and Remodelled 3 Bed 3 Bath in Carlsbad close to Beach This recently renovated Single family home is conveniently located in the sought after gated community of Harbor Pointe. Less than a mile from the beach and only minutes from shopping, the lagoon, parks and the award winning Pacific Rim Elementary this home has it all. Spacious floor plan includes two master bedrooms upstairs with a Full bedroom on the entry level with large spacious walk in closet. This home also has 3 Full bathrooms. It also features a two car garage and lush back yard, vaulted ceilings, wood/tile floors throughout and an open concept living area which is great space for entertaining.

(RLNE5404405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr have any available units?
6968 Quiet Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr have?
Some of 6968 Quiet Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6968 Quiet Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6968 Quiet Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6968 Quiet Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6968 Quiet Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6968 Quiet Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6968 Quiet Cove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 6968 Quiet Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 6968 Quiet Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6968 Quiet Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6968 Quiet Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.

