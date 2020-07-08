6910 Peach Tree Rd

Amenities
Great 3BR/2.5BA Condo in the Las Playas Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located in the beautiful Carlsbad community of Las Playas! Two garage spaces. Private front and back patio space. Cozy fire place in the living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops and great cabinet storage. Close to the beach, Poinsettia Park, schools and easy freeway access. HOA amenities include pool, spa and tennis courts.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Easy Freeway Access
Garbage Disposal
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Garage Laundry
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Drapes
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6910-Peach-Tree--Carlsbad-CA-92011-1817/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4402673)