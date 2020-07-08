6910 Peach Tree Rd

Amenities

Great 3BR/2.5BA Condo in the Las Playas Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located in the beautiful Carlsbad community of Las Playas! Two garage spaces. Private front and back patio space. Cozy fire place in the living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops and great cabinet storage. Close to the beach, Poinsettia Park, schools and easy freeway access. HOA amenities include pool, spa and tennis courts.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 45 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Easy Freeway Access

Garbage Disposal

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Oven

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Family Room

Dining Area

2 Story

Storage space

Living Room

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Patio

Laminate Flooring

Stackable Washer/Dryer

Garage Laundry

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Drapes

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



(RLNE4402673)