Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6910 Peach Tree Rd

6910 Peach Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Peach Tree Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 3BR/2.5BA Condo in the Las Playas Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located in the beautiful Carlsbad community of Las Playas! Two garage spaces. Private front and back patio space. Cozy fire place in the living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops and great cabinet storage. Close to the beach, Poinsettia Park, schools and easy freeway access. HOA amenities include pool, spa and tennis courts.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Easy Freeway Access
Garbage Disposal
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Garage Laundry
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Drapes
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6910-Peach-Tree--Carlsbad-CA-92011-1817/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4402673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Peach Tree Rd have any available units?
6910 Peach Tree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Peach Tree Rd have?
Some of 6910 Peach Tree Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Peach Tree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Peach Tree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Peach Tree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 Peach Tree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6910 Peach Tree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Peach Tree Rd offers parking.
Does 6910 Peach Tree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6910 Peach Tree Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Peach Tree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6910 Peach Tree Rd has a pool.
Does 6910 Peach Tree Rd have accessible units?
No, 6910 Peach Tree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Peach Tree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 Peach Tree Rd has units with dishwashers.

