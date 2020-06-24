688 Laguna Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Newer twinhome in the Village of Carlsbad West of I-5, walking/biking distance to shops, restaurants, train, lagoon/beaches. Modern open floorplan light and bright with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has breakfast bar open to family room with fireplace, and a Slider out to fenced back yards. Large master with walk in closet and luxurious bathroom attached. Upstairs laundry room. Covered front porch, 2 car att. garage. Call listing agent 760.390.0888. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. New carpets going in next week.