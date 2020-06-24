All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

688 Laguna Dr

688 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

688 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Newer twinhome in the Village of Carlsbad West of I-5, walking/biking distance to shops, restaurants, train, lagoon/beaches. Modern open floorplan light and bright with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has breakfast bar open to family room with fireplace, and a Slider out to fenced back yards. Large master with walk in closet and luxurious bathroom attached. Upstairs laundry room. Covered front porch, 2 car att. garage. Call listing agent 760.390.0888. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. New carpets going in next week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Laguna Dr have any available units?
688 Laguna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 688 Laguna Dr have?
Some of 688 Laguna Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
688 Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 688 Laguna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 688 Laguna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 688 Laguna Dr offers parking.
Does 688 Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 Laguna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Laguna Dr have a pool?
No, 688 Laguna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 688 Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 688 Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 Laguna Dr has units with dishwashers.
