Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Fantastic location within Harbor Point!! Close to the beach! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk to the pool & spa. Upgraded kitchen with nice counter tops. Kitchen also has eat-in nook area. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. South Carlsbad location with great schools close by. Close to the beach, shopping & entertainment. Also close to I-5 for quick commuting. Gated community with gorgeous community pool & spa. Ocean view from backyard and huge deck. See Supplement!