Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6783 Heath Court
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:56 AM

6783 Heath Court

6783 Heath Court · No Longer Available
Location

6783 Heath Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Panoramic Ocean Views from Newport Beach to La Jolla. Highly upgraded and spacious townhome conveniently located in South Carlsbad. Close to beaches, shopping, I5 and award winning Carlsbad schools. You will not find another townhome as high quality and functionally equipped as this unit. Located on the highest row of the coveted Alta Mira IV community with all the amenities you could ask for. Quiet, residential feel. Designer finishes throughout- Chef's kitchen, 2 private patios, lots of storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6783 Heath Court have any available units?
6783 Heath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6783 Heath Court have?
Some of 6783 Heath Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6783 Heath Court currently offering any rent specials?
6783 Heath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6783 Heath Court pet-friendly?
No, 6783 Heath Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6783 Heath Court offer parking?
Yes, 6783 Heath Court offers parking.
Does 6783 Heath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6783 Heath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6783 Heath Court have a pool?
Yes, 6783 Heath Court has a pool.
Does 6783 Heath Court have accessible units?
No, 6783 Heath Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6783 Heath Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6783 Heath Court has units with dishwashers.
