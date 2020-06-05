6783 Heath Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Panoramic Ocean Views from Newport Beach to La Jolla. Highly upgraded and spacious townhome conveniently located in South Carlsbad. Close to beaches, shopping, I5 and award winning Carlsbad schools. You will not find another townhome as high quality and functionally equipped as this unit. Located on the highest row of the coveted Alta Mira IV community with all the amenities you could ask for. Quiet, residential feel. Designer finishes throughout- Chef's kitchen, 2 private patios, lots of storage